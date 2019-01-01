QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/-
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
3.13 - 3.13
Mkt Cap
842.6M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
0.04
Shares
269.2M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Elopak Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Elopak (ELPKF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Elopak (OTCEM: ELPKF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Elopak's (ELPKF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Elopak.

Q

What is the target price for Elopak (ELPKF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Elopak

Q

Current Stock Price for Elopak (ELPKF)?

A

The stock price for Elopak (OTCEM: ELPKF) is $3.12966 last updated Tue Sep 28 2021 16:01:06 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Elopak (ELPKF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Elopak.

Q

When is Elopak (OTCEM:ELPKF) reporting earnings?

A

Elopak does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Elopak (ELPKF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Elopak.

Q

What sector and industry does Elopak (ELPKF) operate in?

A

Elopak is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.