There is no Press for this Ticker
Elinx Corp manufactures industrial products including those used on rail, truck and barges.

Analyst Ratings

Elinx Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Elinx (ELNX) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Elinx (OTCEM: ELNX) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Elinx's (ELNX) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Elinx.

Q

What is the target price for Elinx (ELNX) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Elinx

Q

Current Stock Price for Elinx (ELNX)?

A

The stock price for Elinx (OTCEM: ELNX) is $0.11 last updated Tue Sep 21 2021 15:00:44 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Elinx (ELNX) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Elinx.

Q

When is Elinx (OTCEM:ELNX) reporting earnings?

A

Elinx does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Elinx (ELNX) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Elinx.

Q

What sector and industry does Elinx (ELNX) operate in?

A

Elinx is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.