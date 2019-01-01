QQQ
Eagle Point Income Co Inc is a closed-end management investment company. Its primary investment objective is to generate high current income, with a secondary objective to generate capital appreciation.

Analyst Ratings

Eagle Point Income Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Eagle Point Income (EICA) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Eagle Point Income (NYSE: EICA) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Eagle Point Income's (EICA) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Eagle Point Income.

Q

What is the target price for Eagle Point Income (EICA) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Eagle Point Income

Q

Current Stock Price for Eagle Point Income (EICA)?

A

The stock price for Eagle Point Income (NYSE: EICA) is $25.0001 last updated Today at 8:46:35 PM.

Q

Does Eagle Point Income (EICA) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Eagle Point Income.

Q

When is Eagle Point Income (NYSE:EICA) reporting earnings?

A

Eagle Point Income does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Eagle Point Income (EICA) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Eagle Point Income.

Q

What sector and industry does Eagle Point Income (EICA) operate in?

A

Eagle Point Income is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NYSE.