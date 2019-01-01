ñol

Eagle Point Income
(NYSE:EIC)
15.22
00
At close: Jun 7
16.40
1.1800[7.75%]
PreMarket: 8:21AM EDT
15 minutes delayed

Eagle Point Income (NYSE:EIC), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Eagle Point Income reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

Earnings Date

May 24

EPS

$0.330

Quarterly Revenue

$4M

Annual Revenue

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of Eagle Point Income using advanced sorting and filters.

Date
time
Quarter
Prior EPS
Est EPS
Actual EPS
EPS Surprise
Prior Rev
Est Rev
Actual Rev
Rev Surprise
Get Alert
No Data

Eagle Point Income Questions & Answers

Q
When is Eagle Point Income (NYSE:EIC) reporting earnings?
A

Eagle Point Income (EIC) is scheduled to report earnings on August 16, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 24, 2022 for Q1.

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Eagle Point Income (NYSE:EIC)?
A

The Actual EPS was $0.32, which missed the estimate of $0.93.

Q
What were Eagle Point Income’s (NYSE:EIC) revenues?
A

The Actual Revenue was $2.6M, which missed the estimate of $283.2M.

