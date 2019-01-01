ñol

Western Asset Global High
(NYSE:EHI)
7.655
0.115[1.53%]
At close: May 27
7.70
0.0450[0.59%]
After Hours: 9:15AM EDT
Day High/Low7.61 - 7.73
52 Week High/Low7.29 - 10.77
Open / Close7.61 / 7.66
Float / Outstanding- / 22.7M
Vol / Avg.122.3K / 41.7K
Mkt Cap173.7M
P/E21.89
50d Avg. Price7.93
Div / Yield0.8/10.50%
Payout Ratio229.71
EPS-
Total Float-

Western Asset Global High (NYSE:EHI), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Western Asset Global High reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

EPS

Quarterly Revenue

Annual Revenue (as of Nov 30)

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of Western Asset Global High using advanced sorting and filters.

No Data

Western Asset Global High Questions & Answers

Q
When is Western Asset Global High (NYSE:EHI) reporting earnings?
A

There are no earnings for Western Asset Global High

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Western Asset Global High (NYSE:EHI)?
A

There are no earnings for Western Asset Global High

Q
What were Western Asset Global High’s (NYSE:EHI) revenues?
A

There are no earnings for Western Asset Global High

