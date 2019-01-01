QQQ
Sector: Energy.Industry: Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels
Energtek Inc is a provider of gas utility products for automobiles. It is engaged in developing natural gas distribution activities. The company leverages its technologies in order to sell natural gas to end customers, industrial, commercial and residential customers for bulk transportation applications. It also enables the conversion of vehicles, especially two and three wheelers, into natural gas-powered vehicles, allowing this much cleaner and cheaper fuel to replace other more expensive and environmentally damaging fuel sources.

Analyst Ratings

Energtek Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Energtek (EGTK) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Energtek (OTCEM: EGTK) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Energtek's (EGTK) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Energtek.

Q

What is the target price for Energtek (EGTK) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Energtek

Q

Current Stock Price for Energtek (EGTK)?

A

The stock price for Energtek (OTCEM: EGTK) is $0.0001 last updated Thu Feb 17 2022 17:05:11 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Energtek (EGTK) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Energtek.

Q

When is Energtek (OTCEM:EGTK) reporting earnings?

A

Energtek does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Energtek (EGTK) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Energtek.

Q

What sector and industry does Energtek (EGTK) operate in?

A

Energtek is in the Energy sector and Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.