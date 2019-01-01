QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/-
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
- - -
Mkt Cap
-
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
-21.08
Shares
109.7M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
euglena Co Ltd is a biotechnology company that researches, develops, produces, and markets microalgae. The company focuses on commercializing its algae research for a variety of uses, including functional foods and cosmetics. Euglena also researches ways to use its microalgae for carbon capture and biofuel production.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

euglena Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy euglena (EGLNF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of euglena (OTCPK: EGLNF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are euglena's (EGLNF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for euglena.

Q

What is the target price for euglena (EGLNF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for euglena

Q

Current Stock Price for euglena (EGLNF)?

A

The stock price for euglena (OTCPK: EGLNF) is $ last updated Thu Jan 01 1970 00:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does euglena (EGLNF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for euglena.

Q

When is euglena (OTCPK:EGLNF) reporting earnings?

A

euglena does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is euglena (EGLNF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for euglena.

Q

What sector and industry does euglena (EGLNF) operate in?

A

euglena is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.