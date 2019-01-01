QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Information Technology.Industry: Electronic Equipment, Instruments & Components

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Edgetech International Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Edgetech International (EGIL) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Edgetech International (OTCEM: EGIL) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Edgetech International's (EGIL) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Edgetech International.

Q

What is the target price for Edgetech International (EGIL) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Edgetech International

Q

Current Stock Price for Edgetech International (EGIL)?

A

The stock price for Edgetech International (OTCEM: EGIL) is $0.000001 last updated Mon Feb 07 2022 19:04:49 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Edgetech International (EGIL) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Edgetech International.

Q

When is Edgetech International (OTCEM:EGIL) reporting earnings?

A

Edgetech International does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Edgetech International (EGIL) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Edgetech International.

Q

What sector and industry does Edgetech International (EGIL) operate in?

A

Edgetech International is in the Information Technology sector and Electronic Equipment, Instruments & Components industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.