|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Edgetech International (OTCEM: EGIL) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for Edgetech International.
There is no analysis for Edgetech International
The stock price for Edgetech International (OTCEM: EGIL) is $0.000001 last updated Mon Feb 07 2022 19:04:49 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for Edgetech International.
Edgetech International does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for Edgetech International.
Edgetech International is in the Information Technology sector and Electronic Equipment, Instruments & Components industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.