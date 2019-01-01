QQQ
Sector: Financials.Industry: Capital Markets
Egyptian Financial Group-Hermes Holding Co is a provider of investment banking products and services in the Middle East. The company is headquartered in Egypt and conducts the majority of business domestically. The bank also has operations in Gulf countries and Lebanon. The company generates the majority of revenue through brokerage services. In addition, the bank generates revenue through asset-management products, such as traditional and alternative investments, fixed-income, money market, equity, and Shariah-compliant mandates. The bank also engages in equity research, strategy and macroeconomic forecasts, industrial research, and private equity services for its clients.

Egyptian Financial Group Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Egyptian Financial Group (EFGZF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Egyptian Financial Group (OTCPK: EFGZF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Egyptian Financial Group's (EFGZF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Egyptian Financial Group.

Q

What is the target price for Egyptian Financial Group (EFGZF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Egyptian Financial Group

Q

Current Stock Price for Egyptian Financial Group (EFGZF)?

A

The stock price for Egyptian Financial Group (OTCPK: EFGZF) is $ last updated Thu Jan 01 1970 00:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Egyptian Financial Group (EFGZF) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.00 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on April 27, 2007 to stockholders of record on Invalid DateTime.

Q

When is Egyptian Financial Group (OTCPK:EFGZF) reporting earnings?

A

Egyptian Financial Group does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Egyptian Financial Group (EFGZF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Egyptian Financial Group.

Q

What sector and industry does Egyptian Financial Group (EFGZF) operate in?

A

Egyptian Financial Group is in the Financials sector and Capital Markets industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.