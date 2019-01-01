QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/0.4K
Div / Yield
1.02/2.07%
52 Wk
43.95 - 60.58
Mkt Cap
12.2B
Payout Ratio
70.09
Open
-
P/E
40.59
Shares
248.4M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Edenred is a France-listed prepaid corporate services provider operating in 46 countries. The company was listed in 2010 following a spin-off from hotel group Accor. Edenred's main business, Ticket Restaurant, offers prepaid meal vouchers that employers provide to their employees as an additional benefit. The company is also involved in other areas such as prepaid fuel cards and payment and expense-management systems.

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Edenred Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Edenred (EDNMF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Edenred (OTCEM: EDNMF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Edenred's (EDNMF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Edenred.

Q

What is the target price for Edenred (EDNMF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Edenred

Q

Current Stock Price for Edenred (EDNMF)?

A

The stock price for Edenred (OTCEM: EDNMF) is $49.1119 last updated Wed Jan 05 2022 16:51:33 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Edenred (EDNMF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Edenred.

Q

When is Edenred (OTCEM:EDNMF) reporting earnings?

A

Edenred does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Edenred (EDNMF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Edenred.

Q

What sector and industry does Edenred (EDNMF) operate in?

A

Edenred is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.