|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Education Management (OTCEM: EDMCQ) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for Education Management.
There is no analysis for Education Management
The stock price for Education Management (OTCEM: EDMCQ) is $0.0001 last updated Thu Feb 03 2022 14:30:10 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for Education Management.
Education Management does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for Education Management.
Education Management is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Diversified Consumer Services industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.