Education Management Corp provides post-secondary education in North America. It offers academic programs to students through campus-based and online instruction, or through a combination of both. The company operates in four segments including The Art Institutes; Argosy University; Brown Mackie Colleges and South University. The Art Institutes focus on applied arts in creative professions such as graphic design, media arts, and animation, culinary arts. Brown Mackie Colleges offer flexible Associate's and non-degree diploma programs that enable students to develop skills for entry-level positions in high-demand vocational specialties. South University offers academic programs in health profession and business disciplines, health sciences, nursing, criminal justice, psychology, and IT.