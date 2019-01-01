QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Consumer Discretionary.Industry: Diversified Consumer Services
Education Management Corp provides post-secondary education in North America. It offers academic programs to students through campus-based and online instruction, or through a combination of both. The company operates in four segments including The Art Institutes; Argosy University; Brown Mackie Colleges and South University. The Art Institutes focus on applied arts in creative professions such as graphic design, media arts, and animation, culinary arts. Brown Mackie Colleges offer flexible Associate's and non-degree diploma programs that enable students to develop skills for entry-level positions in high-demand vocational specialties. South University offers academic programs in health profession and business disciplines, health sciences, nursing, criminal justice, psychology, and IT.

Education Management Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Education Management (EDMCQ) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Education Management (OTCEM: EDMCQ) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Education Management's (EDMCQ) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Education Management.

Q

What is the target price for Education Management (EDMCQ) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Education Management

Q

Current Stock Price for Education Management (EDMCQ)?

A

The stock price for Education Management (OTCEM: EDMCQ) is $0.0001 last updated Thu Feb 03 2022 14:30:10 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Education Management (EDMCQ) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Education Management.

Q

When is Education Management (OTCEM:EDMCQ) reporting earnings?

A

Education Management does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Education Management (EDMCQ) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Education Management.

Q

What sector and industry does Education Management (EDMCQ) operate in?

A

Education Management is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Diversified Consumer Services industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.