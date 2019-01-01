EcoPlus Inc is a United States based waste management company. It provides solutions for managing fats, oils, and grease from food service establishments and food processors. The company markets primarily to cities, counties, and wastewater agencies who have issues with excessive FOG uptake into their wastewater operations. It offers turnkey solutions on two levels; the first is the final processing facility, which converts the oils and grease to a solid; and the second is a dewatering plant which can concentrate oils and grease collected by local service operators from restaurants and other sources. The dewatered, concentrated oils and grease will be trucked to final processing.