EcoPlus Inc is a United States based waste management company. It provides solutions for managing fats, oils, and grease from food service establishments and food processors. The company markets primarily to cities, counties, and wastewater agencies who have issues with excessive FOG uptake into their wastewater operations. It offers turnkey solutions on two levels; the first is the final processing facility, which converts the oils and grease to a solid; and the second is a dewatering plant which can concentrate oils and grease collected by local service operators from restaurants and other sources. The dewatered, concentrated oils and grease will be trucked to final processing.

EcoPlus Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy EcoPlus (ECPL) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of EcoPlus (OTCEM: ECPL) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are EcoPlus's (ECPL) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for EcoPlus.

Q

What is the target price for EcoPlus (ECPL) stock?

A

There is no analysis for EcoPlus

Q

Current Stock Price for EcoPlus (ECPL)?

A

The stock price for EcoPlus (OTCEM: ECPL) is $0.000001 last updated Tue Nov 02 2021 19:57:50 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does EcoPlus (ECPL) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for EcoPlus.

Q

When is EcoPlus (OTCEM:ECPL) reporting earnings?

A

EcoPlus does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is EcoPlus (ECPL) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for EcoPlus.

Q

What sector and industry does EcoPlus (ECPL) operate in?

A

EcoPlus is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.