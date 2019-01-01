QQQ
Range
22.07 - 22.07
Vol / Avg.
0.2K/1.1K
Div / Yield
0.06/0.26%
52 Wk
21.75 - 40.4
Mkt Cap
1.5B
Payout Ratio
26.79
Open
22.07
P/E
101.89
EPS
-0.06
Shares
69.1M
Outstanding
Dye & Durham Ltd is engaged in providing cloud-based software and technology solutions designed to improve efficiency and increase productivity for legal and business professionals. The company has business operations in Canada, Australia and the United Kingdom. The customers include law firms, financial service institutions, and government organizations.

Dye & Durham Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Dye & Durham (DYNDF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Dye & Durham (OTCPK: DYNDF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Dye & Durham's (DYNDF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Dye & Durham.

Q

What is the target price for Dye & Durham (DYNDF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Dye & Durham

Q

Current Stock Price for Dye & Durham (DYNDF)?

A

The stock price for Dye & Durham (OTCPK: DYNDF) is $22.07095 last updated Today at 6:56:57 PM.

Q

Does Dye & Durham (DYNDF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Dye & Durham.

Q

When is Dye & Durham (OTCPK:DYNDF) reporting earnings?

A

Dye & Durham does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Dye & Durham (DYNDF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Dye & Durham.

Q

What sector and industry does Dye & Durham (DYNDF) operate in?

A

Dye & Durham is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.