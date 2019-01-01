QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/7.6K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.47 - 0.75
Mkt Cap
46M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
-0.02
Shares
86.9M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Deveron Corp is an agriculture technology company that uses data and insights to help farmers and agriculture enterprises increase yields, reduce costs and improve farm outcomes. The company employs a digital process that leverages data collected on farms across North America to drive unbiased interpretation of production decisions, ultimately recommending how to optimize input use. Additionally, the company collects various types of farm data, from soil to drone, that build a basis of best in class data layers.

Deveron Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Deveron (DVRNF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Deveron (OTCPK: DVRNF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Deveron's (DVRNF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Deveron.

Q

What is the target price for Deveron (DVRNF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Deveron

Q

Current Stock Price for Deveron (DVRNF)?

A

The stock price for Deveron (OTCPK: DVRNF) is $0.53 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 16:33:58 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Deveron (DVRNF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Deveron.

Q

When is Deveron (OTCPK:DVRNF) reporting earnings?

A

Deveron does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Deveron (DVRNF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Deveron.

Q

What sector and industry does Deveron (DVRNF) operate in?

A

Deveron is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.