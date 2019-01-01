Devonian Health Group Inc is operating in the pharmaceutical sector. It is engaged in the development of botanical drugs. The group is also involved in the development of value-added products for dermo-cosmetics. It is intended to develop prescription botanical drugs which could be from plant materials, algae, macroscopic fungi, and combinations thereof. The company's technology platform, The Supra Molecular Complex Extraction, and Stabilization Technology provide a process of extraction, purification, stabilization, and conditioning of molecular complexes, as active botanical ingredients, from plants and algae. The products of the group include botanical pharmaceuticals, Thykamine; and derma-cosmeceutical product, Purgenesis.