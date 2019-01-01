QQQ
Dovarri Inc is engaged in providing Customer Relationship Management software and Sales Force Automation services to a range of business sectors. It also offers professional services, including planning, design, installation, and consulting services.

Dovarri Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Dovarri (DVAR) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Dovarri (OTCEM: DVAR) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Dovarri's (DVAR) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Dovarri.

Q

What is the target price for Dovarri (DVAR) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Dovarri

Q

Current Stock Price for Dovarri (DVAR)?

A

The stock price for Dovarri (OTCEM: DVAR) is $0.0001 last updated Mon Sep 27 2021 17:43:39 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Dovarri (DVAR) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Dovarri.

Q

When is Dovarri (OTCEM:DVAR) reporting earnings?

A

Dovarri does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Dovarri (DVAR) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Dovarri.

Q

What sector and industry does Dovarri (DVAR) operate in?

A

Dovarri is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.