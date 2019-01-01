Doutor Nichires Holdings Co., Ltd. consists of nearly two dozen companies that operate restaurants and coffee shops, manufacture bread and confectionary products, roast coffee, import and export food, and manage franchise chains. The company's coffee shops and restaurants operate primarily in Japan under dozens of brand names that specialize in specific coffee and food types in the following categories: Italian coffee and sandwiches, Italian pasta, American food and coffee, Hawaiian coffee, Asian noodle, Italian pasta, barbecue, candy, cheesecake, egg, bread, tea, and health food.