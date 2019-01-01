QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
2.72 - 3.14
Vol / Avg.
120.5K/94.1K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
2.4 - 5.88
Mkt Cap
76.4M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
3.05
P/E
2.22
EPS
-0.07
Shares
26.4M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Dec 14, 2021, 4:29PM
Benzinga - Dec 14, 2021, 4:16PM
Benzinga - Dec 14, 2021, 2:33PM
Benzinga - Dec 14, 2021, 8:03AM
Benzinga - Dec 8, 2021, 8:06AM
Benzinga - Nov 16, 2021, 8:20AM
Benzinga - Oct 21, 2021, 8:07AM
Benzinga - Oct 21, 2021, 8:06AM
Benzinga - Oct 19, 2021, 2:19PM
Benzinga - Oct 19, 2021, 8:03AM
load more
Sector: Consumer Discretionary.Industry: Specialty Retail
DAVIDsTEA Inc is a company functional in Canada's packaged foods market. Operating as a branded retailer of different types of tea, the company primarily serves through DAVIDsTEA stores and its website, davidstea.com. Its business involves the sale of three main products; Tea, Tea Accessories and Food and Beverages. Tea products such as loose-leaf teas, pre-packaged teas, and tea sachets account for the majority of the company's sales. Additionally, it sells Tea Accessories such as tea mugs, travel mugs, teacup sets, teapots, tea makers, kettles and Beverages ranging from the standard hot or iced tea to tea lattes. The company geographical segment includes Canada and the United States of which Canada generates a majority revenue.

Earnings

see more
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-29
REV
Q3 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS-0.060
REV17.660M

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

DAVIDsTEA Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy DAVIDsTEA (DTEA) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of DAVIDsTEA (NASDAQ: DTEA) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are DAVIDsTEA's (DTEA) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for DAVIDsTEA (DTEA) stock?

A

The latest price target for DAVIDsTEA (NASDAQ: DTEA) was reported by BMO Capital on June 12, 2018. The analyst firm set a price target for 3.50 expecting DTEA to rise to within 12 months (a possible 20.69% upside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for DAVIDsTEA (DTEA)?

A

The stock price for DAVIDsTEA (NASDAQ: DTEA) is $2.9 last updated Today at 7:47:17 PM.

Q

Does DAVIDsTEA (DTEA) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for DAVIDsTEA.

Q

When is DAVIDsTEA (NASDAQ:DTEA) reporting earnings?

A

DAVIDsTEA’s $Q4 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 29, 2022.

Q

Is DAVIDsTEA (DTEA) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for DAVIDsTEA.

Q

What sector and industry does DAVIDsTEA (DTEA) operate in?

A

DAVIDsTEA is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Specialty Retail industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.