DAVIDsTEA Inc is a company functional in Canada's packaged foods market. Operating as a branded retailer of different types of tea, the company primarily serves through DAVIDsTEA stores and its website, davidstea.com. Its business involves the sale of three main products; Tea, Tea Accessories and Food and Beverages. Tea products such as loose-leaf teas, pre-packaged teas, and tea sachets account for the majority of the company's sales. Additionally, it sells Tea Accessories such as tea mugs, travel mugs, teacup sets, teapots, tea makers, kettles and Beverages ranging from the standard hot or iced tea to tea lattes. The company geographical segment includes Canada and the United States of which Canada generates a majority revenue.