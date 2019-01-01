QQQ
Sector: Financials. Industry: Banks
Dogwood State Bank is a north carolina state-chartered community bank. the bank provides a wide range of banking products and services through its digital offerings and its five branch offices in charlotte, greenville, morehead city, raleigh, sanford and wilmington, north carolina. It also specializes in providing lending services to small businesses through its dogwood state bank small business lending division.

Dogwood State Bank Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Dogwood State Bank (DSBX) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Dogwood State Bank (OTCQX: DSBX) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Dogwood State Bank's (DSBX) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Dogwood State Bank.

Q

What is the target price for Dogwood State Bank (DSBX) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Dogwood State Bank

Q

Current Stock Price for Dogwood State Bank (DSBX)?

A

The stock price for Dogwood State Bank (OTCQX: DSBX) is $19.5 last updated Mon Jan 03 2022 19:21:14 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Dogwood State Bank (DSBX) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Dogwood State Bank.

Q

When is Dogwood State Bank (OTCQX:DSBX) reporting earnings?

A

Dogwood State Bank does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Dogwood State Bank (DSBX) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Dogwood State Bank.

Q

What sector and industry does Dogwood State Bank (DSBX) operate in?

A

Dogwood State Bank is in the Financials sector and Banks industry. They are listed on the OTCQX.