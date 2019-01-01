QQQ
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Health Care Providers & Services
Quantum Medical Transport Inc is a United States-based medical technology and transportation company. It is engaged in developing a proprietary medical blockchain technology for secure data storage and data transfer in a HIPPA compliant manner. The company also offers emergency and non-emergency medical services transportation company that operates in the State of Texas. It provides basic and advanced life support ground transport in an emergency and non-emergency setting.

Quantum Medical Transport Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Quantum Medical Transport (DRWN) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Quantum Medical Transport (OTCEM: DRWN) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Quantum Medical Transport's (DRWN) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Quantum Medical Transport.

Q

What is the target price for Quantum Medical Transport (DRWN) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Quantum Medical Transport

Q

Current Stock Price for Quantum Medical Transport (DRWN)?

A

The stock price for Quantum Medical Transport (OTCEM: DRWN) is $0.0001 last updated Fri Jan 28 2022 17:16:18 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Quantum Medical Transport (DRWN) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Quantum Medical Transport.

Q

When is Quantum Medical Transport (OTCEM:DRWN) reporting earnings?

A

Quantum Medical Transport does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Quantum Medical Transport (DRWN) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Quantum Medical Transport.

Q

What sector and industry does Quantum Medical Transport (DRWN) operate in?

A

Quantum Medical Transport is in the Health Care sector and Health Care Providers & Services industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.