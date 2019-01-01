QQQ
dorma+kaba Holding AG is the result of the merger of Dorma and Kaba. The combined company forms a group that offers security hardware and systems to protect buildings and rooms. The products include door closers, architectural hardware, space and rescue doors, automatic doors and operators, physical access systems, electronic access control, workforce management, installation services, master key systems, cylinder locks, digital and electronic locks, lodging systems, safe locks, interior glass products, and movable walls. The company earns the majority of revenue from DACH segment involving Germany, Austria, and Switzerland.

dorma+kaba Holding Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy dorma+kaba Holding (DRRKF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of dorma+kaba Holding (OTCGM: DRRKF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are dorma+kaba Holding's (DRRKF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for dorma+kaba Holding.

Q

What is the target price for dorma+kaba Holding (DRRKF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for dorma+kaba Holding

Q

Current Stock Price for dorma+kaba Holding (DRRKF)?

A

The stock price for dorma+kaba Holding (OTCGM: DRRKF) is $675 last updated Today at 3:48:31 PM.

Q

Does dorma+kaba Holding (DRRKF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for dorma+kaba Holding.

Q

When is dorma+kaba Holding (OTCGM:DRRKF) reporting earnings?

A

dorma+kaba Holding does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is dorma+kaba Holding (DRRKF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for dorma+kaba Holding.

Q

What sector and industry does dorma+kaba Holding (DRRKF) operate in?

A

dorma+kaba Holding is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCGM.