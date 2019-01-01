dorma+kaba Holding AG is the result of the merger of Dorma and Kaba. The combined company forms a group that offers security hardware and systems to protect buildings and rooms. The products include door closers, architectural hardware, space and rescue doors, automatic doors and operators, physical access systems, electronic access control, workforce management, installation services, master key systems, cylinder locks, digital and electronic locks, lodging systems, safe locks, interior glass products, and movable walls. The company earns the majority of revenue from DACH segment involving Germany, Austria, and Switzerland.