Diploma PLC is a group of businesses supplying specialised technical products and services to various industries. The company offers consumables, instrumentation, and related services to the healthcare and environmental industries; seals, gaskets, filters, cylinders, components, and kits for heavy mobile machinery and industrial equipment; and specialised wiring, connectors, fasteners, and control devices for various applications. The largest end markets for Diploma's products and services are North America and Europe.