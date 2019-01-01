DNB Bank ASA is a Norwegian financial services group. About one fourth of its income derives from its international business, including other parts of Europe, Asia, and the Americas. The group offers a full range of financial services, including loans, savings, advisory services, insurance, and pension products for retail and corporate customers. Just under half of its credit exposure is to personal costumers, overwhelmingly in residential mortgages. The other portion of its credit exposure is to large corporations, diversified across an array of industries, most notably oil and gas, shipping, and commercial real estate. The group's strategy emphasizes cost efficiency and customer service.