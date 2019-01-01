|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-08
|REV
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Codex DNA (NASDAQ: DNAY) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Codex DNA’s space includes: Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO), Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL), IsoPlexis (NASDAQ:ISO), Quoin Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:QNRX) and Quantum-Si (NASDAQ:QSI).
The latest price target for Codex DNA (NASDAQ: DNAY) was reported by Jefferies on July 13, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 23.00 expecting DNAY to rise to within 12 months (a possible 172.84% upside). 3 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Codex DNA (NASDAQ: DNAY) is $8.43 last updated Today at 7:17:59 PM.
There are no upcoming dividends for Codex DNA.
Codex DNA’s $Q4 earnings are confirmed for after-market on March 8, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Codex DNA.
Codex DNA is in the Health Care sector and Life Sciences Tools & Services industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.