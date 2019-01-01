QQQ
Range
8.32 - 8.82
Vol / Avg.
78K/604.1K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
6.16 - 25.7
Mkt Cap
247.1M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
8.56
P/E
-
EPS
-0.34
Shares
29.3M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Feb 8, 2022, 4:53AM
Benzinga - Jan 18, 2022, 8:05AM
Benzinga - Jan 10, 2022, 7:26AM
Benzinga - Jan 10, 2022, 6:53AM
Benzinga - Dec 23, 2021, 8:05AM
Benzinga - Nov 29, 2021, 8:14AM
Benzinga - Nov 10, 2021, 6:59AM
Benzinga - Nov 9, 2021, 5:37PM
Benzinga - Nov 9, 2021, 5:36PM
Benzinga - Aug 10, 2021, 4:38PM
Benzinga - Aug 5, 2021, 7:33AM
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Life Sciences Tools & Services

Earnings

Analyst Ratings

Codex DNA Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Codex DNA (DNAY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Codex DNA (NASDAQ: DNAY) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Codex DNA's (DNAY) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Codex DNA (DNAY) stock?

A

The latest price target for Codex DNA (NASDAQ: DNAY) was reported by Jefferies on July 13, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 23.00 expecting DNAY to rise to within 12 months (a possible 172.84% upside). 3 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Codex DNA (DNAY)?

A

The stock price for Codex DNA (NASDAQ: DNAY) is $8.43 last updated Today at 7:17:59 PM.

Q

Does Codex DNA (DNAY) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Codex DNA.

Q

When is Codex DNA (NASDAQ:DNAY) reporting earnings?

A

Codex DNA’s $Q4 earnings are confirmed for after-market on March 8, 2022.

Q

Is Codex DNA (DNAY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Codex DNA.

Q

What sector and industry does Codex DNA (DNAY) operate in?

A

Codex DNA is in the Health Care sector and Life Sciences Tools & Services industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.