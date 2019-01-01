QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Industrials.Industry: Machinery
Delphax Technologies Inc manufactures printing systems, which print books of checks, payment coupon books, insurance forms, insurance claim checks, coupons, rebate checks, accounts payable checks, and payroll checks. The company markets its systems under the Checktronic, Imaggia, and Foliotronic brand names to insurance companies, financial institutions, and large corporations in the United States and overseas. Customers include check printers Deluxe and Clarke American.

Delphax Technologies Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Delphax Technologies (DLPX) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Delphax Technologies (OTCPK: DLPX) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Delphax Technologies's (DLPX) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Delphax Technologies.

Q

What is the target price for Delphax Technologies (DLPX) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Delphax Technologies

Q

Current Stock Price for Delphax Technologies (DLPX)?

A

The stock price for Delphax Technologies (OTCPK: DLPX) is $0.13 last updated Today at 7:03:04 PM.

Q

Does Delphax Technologies (DLPX) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Delphax Technologies.

Q

When is Delphax Technologies (OTCPK:DLPX) reporting earnings?

A

Delphax Technologies does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Delphax Technologies (DLPX) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Delphax Technologies.

Q

What sector and industry does Delphax Technologies (DLPX) operate in?

A

Delphax Technologies is in the Industrials sector and Machinery industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.