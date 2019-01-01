Delphax Technologies Inc manufactures printing systems, which print books of checks, payment coupon books, insurance forms, insurance claim checks, coupons, rebate checks, accounts payable checks, and payroll checks. The company markets its systems under the Checktronic, Imaggia, and Foliotronic brand names to insurance companies, financial institutions, and large corporations in the United States and overseas. Customers include check printers Deluxe and Clarke American.