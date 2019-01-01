Liaoning Port Co Ltd is a China-based company providing port and logistics services. It operates in seven segments: Oil/liquefied chemicals terminal and related logistics and trading services; Container terminal and related logistics and trading services; Bulk and general cargo terminal and related logistics services; Bulk grains terminal and related logistics and trading services; Passenger and roll-on, roll-off terminal and related logistics services; Port value-added and ancillary services; and Automobile terminal and related logistics and trading services.