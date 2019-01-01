QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/3.7K
Div / Yield
0/4.93%
52 Wk
0.08 - 0.13
Mkt Cap
2.3B
Payout Ratio
60.62
Open
-
P/E
12.06
EPS
0.02
Shares
24B
Outstanding
Liaoning Port Co Ltd is a China-based company providing port and logistics services. It operates in seven segments: Oil/liquefied chemicals terminal and related logistics and trading services; Container terminal and related logistics and trading services; Bulk and general cargo terminal and related logistics services; Bulk grains terminal and related logistics and trading services; Passenger and roll-on, roll-off terminal and related logistics services; Port value-added and ancillary services; and Automobile terminal and related logistics and trading services.

Analyst Ratings

Liaoning Port Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Liaoning Port (DLPTF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Liaoning Port (OTCPK: DLPTF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Liaoning Port's (DLPTF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Liaoning Port.

Q

What is the target price for Liaoning Port (DLPTF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Liaoning Port

Q

Current Stock Price for Liaoning Port (DLPTF)?

A

The stock price for Liaoning Port (OTCPK: DLPTF) is $0.095 last updated Mon Jan 24 2022 15:22:15 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Liaoning Port (DLPTF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Liaoning Port.

Q

When is Liaoning Port (OTCPK:DLPTF) reporting earnings?

A

Liaoning Port does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Liaoning Port (DLPTF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Liaoning Port.

Q

What sector and industry does Liaoning Port (DLPTF) operate in?

A

Liaoning Port is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.