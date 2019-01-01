QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
0K/4.1K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.29 - 1.32
Mkt Cap
36.7M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
-0.04
Shares
94.1M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Decklar Resources Inc is an oil and gas exploration and development company principally focused on low risk appraisal and development opportunities in the prolific West African region. The company is developing the Oza Field located onshore in Oil Mining Lease (OML) 11 in Nigeria to increase production and reserves at the Oza Field.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Decklar Resources Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Decklar Resources (DKLRF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Decklar Resources (OTCQX: DKLRF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Decklar Resources's (DKLRF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Decklar Resources.

Q

What is the target price for Decklar Resources (DKLRF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Decklar Resources

Q

Current Stock Price for Decklar Resources (DKLRF)?

A

The stock price for Decklar Resources (OTCQX: DKLRF) is $0.39 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:50:44 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Decklar Resources (DKLRF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Decklar Resources.

Q

When is Decklar Resources (OTCQX:DKLRF) reporting earnings?

A

Decklar Resources does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Decklar Resources (DKLRF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Decklar Resources.

Q

What sector and industry does Decklar Resources (DKLRF) operate in?

A

Decklar Resources is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCQX.