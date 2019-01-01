QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/13.7K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0 - 0
Mkt Cap
5.4M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
-0.01
Shares
5.4B
Outstanding
Desarrolladora Homex SAB de CV is a home development company. It develops constructs and sales entry level, middle-income and tourism housing in Mexico and entry-level housing in Brazil. The firm's business is divided into entry-level, middle income, residential and tourism segments. These segments are differentiated on the basis of cost, size and characteristics. The company derives majority of its revenues from entry-level segment.

Desarrolladora Homex Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Desarrolladora Homex (DHHXF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Desarrolladora Homex (OTCEM: DHHXF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Desarrolladora Homex's (DHHXF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Desarrolladora Homex.

Q

What is the target price for Desarrolladora Homex (DHHXF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Desarrolladora Homex

Q

Current Stock Price for Desarrolladora Homex (DHHXF)?

A

The stock price for Desarrolladora Homex (OTCEM: DHHXF) is $0.001 last updated Fri Feb 11 2022 15:39:15 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Desarrolladora Homex (DHHXF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Desarrolladora Homex.

Q

When is Desarrolladora Homex (OTCEM:DHHXF) reporting earnings?

A

Desarrolladora Homex does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Desarrolladora Homex (DHHXF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Desarrolladora Homex.

Q

What sector and industry does Desarrolladora Homex (DHHXF) operate in?

A

Desarrolladora Homex is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.