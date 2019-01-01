QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
0 - 0
Vol / Avg.
1.2M/4.8M
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0 - 0.07
Mkt Cap
922.3K
Payout Ratio
-
Open
0
P/E
-
EPS
0
Shares
219.6M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Industrials.Industry: Commercial Services & Supplies
Deep Green Waste & Recycling Inc is a full-service provider of managed waste and recycling services and sales and service of all types of waste handling equipment. The company serves retail malls and shopping centers, multifamily apartment and townhome communities, hospitals, hotels, correctional institutions, office parks, and more. In addition to traditional waste removal and recycling efforts, the company also offers temporary construction waste bins, valet trash services, cooking oil collection, and e-waste disposals such as bulb and ballast disposal.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Deep Green Waste Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Deep Green Waste (DGWR) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Deep Green Waste (OTCQB: DGWR) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Deep Green Waste's (DGWR) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Deep Green Waste.

Q

What is the target price for Deep Green Waste (DGWR) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Deep Green Waste

Q

Current Stock Price for Deep Green Waste (DGWR)?

A

The stock price for Deep Green Waste (OTCQB: DGWR) is $0.0042 last updated Today at 6:34:50 PM.

Q

Does Deep Green Waste (DGWR) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Deep Green Waste.

Q

When is Deep Green Waste (OTCQB:DGWR) reporting earnings?

A

Deep Green Waste does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Deep Green Waste (DGWR) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Deep Green Waste.

Q

What sector and industry does Deep Green Waste (DGWR) operate in?

A

Deep Green Waste is in the Industrials sector and Commercial Services & Supplies industry. They are listed on the OTCQB.