Deep Green Waste & Recycling Inc is a full-service provider of managed waste and recycling services and sales and service of all types of waste handling equipment. The company serves retail malls and shopping centers, multifamily apartment and townhome communities, hospitals, hotels, correctional institutions, office parks, and more. In addition to traditional waste removal and recycling efforts, the company also offers temporary construction waste bins, valet trash services, cooking oil collection, and e-waste disposals such as bulb and ballast disposal.