Sector: Communication Services.Industry: Interactive Media & Services
DigitalTown Inc provides turn-key hosted solutions to power a comprehensive platform for government entities, citizens, and merchants. The company's solutions serve city officials and local merchants to manage a feature-rich smart city and provide residents and visitors with access to content, community, and commerce. It offers integrated search platform for both web and mobile devices. The company enables members of a community to find information and acquire the goods and services needed locally when possible.

DigitalTown Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy DigitalTown (DGTW) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of DigitalTown (OTCPK: DGTW) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are DigitalTown's (DGTW) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for DigitalTown.

Q

What is the target price for DigitalTown (DGTW) stock?

A

There is no analysis for DigitalTown

Q

Current Stock Price for DigitalTown (DGTW)?

A

The stock price for DigitalTown (OTCPK: DGTW) is $0.0002 last updated Today at 5:47:54 PM.

Q

Does DigitalTown (DGTW) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for DigitalTown.

Q

When is DigitalTown (OTCPK:DGTW) reporting earnings?

A

DigitalTown does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is DigitalTown (DGTW) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for DigitalTown.

Q

What sector and industry does DigitalTown (DGTW) operate in?

A

DigitalTown is in the Communication Services sector and Interactive Media & Services industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.