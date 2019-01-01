QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Information Technology.Industry: Electronic Equipment, Instruments & Components
Diguang Internat Devl Co Ltd specializes in the design, production, and distribution of small to medium-sized light emitting diode and cold cathode fluorescent lamp backlights.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Diguang Internat Devl Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Diguang Internat Devl (DGNG) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Diguang Internat Devl (OTCEM: DGNG) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Diguang Internat Devl's (DGNG) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Diguang Internat Devl.

Q

What is the target price for Diguang Internat Devl (DGNG) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Diguang Internat Devl

Q

Current Stock Price for Diguang Internat Devl (DGNG)?

A

The stock price for Diguang Internat Devl (OTCEM: DGNG) is $0.0035 last updated Wed Sep 22 2021 15:36:09 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Diguang Internat Devl (DGNG) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Diguang Internat Devl.

Q

When is Diguang Internat Devl (OTCEM:DGNG) reporting earnings?

A

Diguang Internat Devl does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Diguang Internat Devl (DGNG) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Diguang Internat Devl.

Q

What sector and industry does Diguang Internat Devl (DGNG) operate in?

A

Diguang Internat Devl is in the Information Technology sector and Electronic Equipment, Instruments & Components industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.