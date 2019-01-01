DFDS A/S is a transportation and logistics company domiciled in Denmark. The two main divisions are the ferry division and the logistics division. The ferry division operates ferry routes around Europe transporting freight, passenger, and passenger cruise ferries. The logistics division provides transport solutions for full and part loads as well as contracts logistics solutions, including warehousing. Its main customers include manufacturers of industrial goods. The company generates the most revenue from the ferry division. It has a presence in geographical markets such as the North Sea, Baltic Sea, English Channel, Mediterranean, continental Europe, Nordic nations, and United Kingdom/Ireland.