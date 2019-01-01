QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/0.5K
Div / Yield
0.61/1.13%
52 Wk
46 - 54.55
Mkt Cap
3.1B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
25.45
EPS
4.15
Shares
57.4M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
DFDS A/S is a transportation and logistics company domiciled in Denmark. The two main divisions are the ferry division and the logistics division. The ferry division operates ferry routes around Europe transporting freight, passenger, and passenger cruise ferries. The logistics division provides transport solutions for full and part loads as well as contracts logistics solutions, including warehousing. Its main customers include manufacturers of industrial goods. The company generates the most revenue from the ferry division. It has a presence in geographical markets such as the North Sea, Baltic Sea, English Channel, Mediterranean, continental Europe, Nordic nations, and United Kingdom/Ireland.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

DFDS Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy DFDS (DFDDF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of DFDS (OTCGM: DFDDF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are DFDS's (DFDDF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for DFDS.

Q

What is the target price for DFDS (DFDDF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for DFDS

Q

Current Stock Price for DFDS (DFDDF)?

A

The stock price for DFDS (OTCGM: DFDDF) is $54.55 last updated Mon Jan 03 2022 18:17:48 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does DFDS (DFDDF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for DFDS.

Q

When is DFDS (OTCGM:DFDDF) reporting earnings?

A

DFDS does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is DFDS (DFDDF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for DFDS.

Q

What sector and industry does DFDS (DFDDF) operate in?

A

DFDS is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCGM.