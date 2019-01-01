QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/4K
Div / Yield
0.41/5.01%
52 Wk
6.95 - 8.31
Mkt Cap
8.7B
Payout Ratio
36.97
Open
-
P/E
8.18
EPS
0
Shares
1.1B
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Dexus is a major Australian property owner, developer, and manager. It owns a large, high-grade office portfolio and a smaller industrial portfolio in Australia. It also manages properties on behalf of third-party investors. Dexus was formed by the merger of Deutsche Office, Industrial and Diversified Trusts. Management is internal, as opposed to external, as it is for some peers.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Dexus Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Dexus (DEXSF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Dexus (OTC: DEXSF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Dexus's (DEXSF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Dexus.

Q

What is the target price for Dexus (DEXSF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Dexus

Q

Current Stock Price for Dexus (DEXSF)?

A

The stock price for Dexus (OTC: DEXSF) is $8.109 last updated Thu Feb 17 2022 14:40:16 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Dexus (DEXSF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Dexus.

Q

When is Dexus (OTC:DEXSF) reporting earnings?

A

Dexus does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Dexus (DEXSF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Dexus.

Q

What sector and industry does Dexus (DEXSF) operate in?

A

Dexus is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTC.