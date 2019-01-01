QQQ
Range
9.16 - 9.25
Vol / Avg.
13K/26.2K
Div / Yield
0.77/8.34%
52 Wk
9.2 - 11.14
Mkt Cap
102.7M
Payout Ratio
75.45
Open
9.31
P/E
9.51
EPS
0
Shares
11.2M
Outstanding
Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend & Income Fund is a diversified closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to seek current income, while its secondary objective is capital appreciation. The Fund seeks to achieve its objectives by focusing on broad diversification within its portfolio by investing globally in dividend-paying or income-generating securities across multiple asset classes.

Delaware Enhanced Global Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Delaware Enhanced Global (DEX) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Delaware Enhanced Global (NYSE: DEX) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Delaware Enhanced Global's (DEX) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Delaware Enhanced Global.

Q

What is the target price for Delaware Enhanced Global (DEX) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Delaware Enhanced Global

Q

Current Stock Price for Delaware Enhanced Global (DEX)?

A

The stock price for Delaware Enhanced Global (NYSE: DEX) is $9.16 last updated Today at 6:31:11 PM.

Q

Does Delaware Enhanced Global (DEX) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.08 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on February 25, 2022 to stockholders of record on February 17, 2022.

Q

When is Delaware Enhanced Global (NYSE:DEX) reporting earnings?

A

Delaware Enhanced Global does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Delaware Enhanced Global (DEX) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Delaware Enhanced Global.

Q

What sector and industry does Delaware Enhanced Global (DEX) operate in?

A

Delaware Enhanced Global is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NYSE.