Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/-
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.02 - 0.09
Mkt Cap
348.2K
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
0.08
Shares
11.5M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Uranium Ninety Two Exploration Ltd, formerly Margaret Lake Diamonds Inc is engaged in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties focusing mainly on diamond exploration. Its properties include the Diagras Property located in the Northwest Territories, Canada.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Uranium Ninety Two Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Uranium Ninety Two (DDIAF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Uranium Ninety Two (OTCPK: DDIAF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Uranium Ninety Two's (DDIAF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Uranium Ninety Two.

Q

What is the target price for Uranium Ninety Two (DDIAF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Uranium Ninety Two

Q

Current Stock Price for Uranium Ninety Two (DDIAF)?

A

The stock price for Uranium Ninety Two (OTCPK: DDIAF) is $0.03026 last updated Fri Oct 15 2021 16:55:09 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Uranium Ninety Two (DDIAF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Uranium Ninety Two.

Q

When is Uranium Ninety Two (OTCPK:DDIAF) reporting earnings?

A

Uranium Ninety Two does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Uranium Ninety Two (DDIAF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Uranium Ninety Two.

Q

What sector and industry does Uranium Ninety Two (DDIAF) operate in?

A

Uranium Ninety Two is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.