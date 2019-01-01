QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/0.7K
Div / Yield
2.22/2.60%
52 Wk
75.65 - 87.61
Mkt Cap
8.4B
Payout Ratio
52.81
Open
-
P/E
20.75
EPS
0
Shares
98.6M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
DCC PLC is an international sales, marketing, and support services company operating across four divisions: LPG, Retail and Oil, Technology, and Healthcare. The company's trading activities are principally in Europe with a growing presence in the United States and Asia.

DCC Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy DCC (DCCPF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of DCC (OTCPK: DCCPF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are DCC's (DCCPF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for DCC.

Q

What is the target price for DCC (DCCPF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for DCC

Q

Current Stock Price for DCC (DCCPF)?

A

The stock price for DCC (OTCPK: DCCPF) is $85.35 last updated Tue Feb 08 2022 19:59:40 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does DCC (DCCPF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for DCC.

Q

When is DCC (OTCPK:DCCPF) reporting earnings?

A

DCC does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is DCC (DCCPF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for DCC.

Q

What sector and industry does DCC (DCCPF) operate in?

A

DCC is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.