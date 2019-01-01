QQQ
DBV Technologies SA is a biotechnology company that provides therapy for food and pediatric allergy patients. The company focuses on discovering, developing, manufacturing, and commercializing treatments for severe allergies in the United States and other global markets. DBV's method of delivering biologically active compounds to the immune system is through self-administered and non-invasive products. The company also explores potential applications of its platform in vaccines and other immune diseases.

DBV Technologies Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy DBV Technologies (DBVTF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of DBV Technologies (OTCGM: DBVTF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are DBV Technologies's (DBVTF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for DBV Technologies.

Q

What is the target price for DBV Technologies (DBVTF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for DBV Technologies

Q

Current Stock Price for DBV Technologies (DBVTF)?

A

The stock price for DBV Technologies (OTCGM: DBVTF) is $4.16 last updated Wed Nov 04 2020 17:12:36 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does DBV Technologies (DBVTF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for DBV Technologies.

Q

When is DBV Technologies (OTCGM:DBVTF) reporting earnings?

A

DBV Technologies does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is DBV Technologies (DBVTF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for DBV Technologies.

Q

What sector and industry does DBV Technologies (DBVTF) operate in?

A

DBV Technologies is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCGM.