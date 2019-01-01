QQQ
DigiMax Global Inc is a technology company committed towards unlocking the potential of disruptive technologies by providing advanced financial, predictive, and cryptocurrency solutions across various verticals. DigiMax is an official IBM Watson partner and the company's engineering team has extensive experience in machine learning, neural language processing, artificial intelligence, big data and cryptocurrency technology.

DigiMax Global Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy DigiMax Global (DBKSF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of DigiMax Global (OTCPK: DBKSF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are DigiMax Global's (DBKSF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for DigiMax Global.

Q

What is the target price for DigiMax Global (DBKSF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for DigiMax Global

Q

Current Stock Price for DigiMax Global (DBKSF)?

A

The stock price for DigiMax Global (OTCPK: DBKSF) is $0.04 last updated Today at 6:08:26 PM.

Q

Does DigiMax Global (DBKSF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for DigiMax Global.

Q

When is DigiMax Global (OTCPK:DBKSF) reporting earnings?

A

DigiMax Global does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is DigiMax Global (DBKSF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for DigiMax Global.

Q

What sector and industry does DigiMax Global (DBKSF) operate in?

A

DigiMax Global is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.