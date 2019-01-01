Daetwyler Holding is an international industrial supplier of elastomer products. Elastomer is a rubberlike, flexible material composed of polymers. The company focuses on supplying two markets: healthcare and industrial solutions. The healthcare segment offers components for delivery of injectable drugs and diagnostics in the pharmaceutical and medical markets. The industrial solutions segment manufactures customized system-critical components for applications in the mobility, food and beverage, oil and gas, and general industry markets. In 2020, the company discontinued its electronic and technical components segment with the sale of its distribution companies, Distrelec and Nedis. The majority of revenue comes from Europe, followed by the Americas and Asia and other markets.