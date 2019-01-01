QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/-
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
164.5 - 164.5
Mkt Cap
5.6B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
0
Shares
34M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Industrials.Industry: Machinery
Daetwyler Holding is an international industrial supplier of elastomer products. Elastomer is a rubberlike, flexible material composed of polymers. The company focuses on supplying two markets: healthcare and industrial solutions. The healthcare segment offers components for delivery of injectable drugs and diagnostics in the pharmaceutical and medical markets. The industrial solutions segment manufactures customized system-critical components for applications in the mobility, food and beverage, oil and gas, and general industry markets. In 2020, the company discontinued its electronic and technical components segment with the sale of its distribution companies, Distrelec and Nedis. The majority of revenue comes from Europe, followed by the Americas and Asia and other markets.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Daetwyler Holding Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Daetwyler Holding (DATWY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Daetwyler Holding (OTCPK: DATWY) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Daetwyler Holding's (DATWY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Daetwyler Holding.

Q

What is the target price for Daetwyler Holding (DATWY) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Daetwyler Holding

Q

Current Stock Price for Daetwyler Holding (DATWY)?

A

The stock price for Daetwyler Holding (OTCPK: DATWY) is $164.5 last updated Tue May 18 2021 18:44:52 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Daetwyler Holding (DATWY) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Daetwyler Holding.

Q

When is Daetwyler Holding (OTCPK:DATWY) reporting earnings?

A

Daetwyler Holding does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Daetwyler Holding (DATWY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Daetwyler Holding.

Q

What sector and industry does Daetwyler Holding (DATWY) operate in?

A

Daetwyler Holding is in the Industrials sector and Machinery industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.