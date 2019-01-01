QQQ
D&L Industries Inc is engaged in custom and specialized products for the food and plastic industries. The company's business segments consist of: Food Ingredients, which supplies fats, oils, and other food ingredients to food manufacturers and restaurant chains; Colorants and Plastic additives, which manufactures pigment blends, colors, additives, and polymers; Oleochemicals, Resins, and Powder coatings, which produces chemicals derived from vegetable oils, resins, and powder coating; Aerosols, which provides aerosol cans and components, insect control, and personal care products; and Management and administrative. Geographically, the firm holds business presence in both Philippines and other international markets.

D&L Industries Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy D&L Industries (DALQF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of D&L Industries (OTCPK: DALQF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are D&L Industries's (DALQF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for D&L Industries.

Q

What is the target price for D&L Industries (DALQF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for D&L Industries

Q

Current Stock Price for D&L Industries (DALQF)?

A

The stock price for D&L Industries (OTCPK: DALQF) is $0.18 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 15:17:24 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does D&L Industries (DALQF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for D&L Industries.

Q

When is D&L Industries (OTCPK:DALQF) reporting earnings?

A

D&L Industries does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is D&L Industries (DALQF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for D&L Industries.

Q

What sector and industry does D&L Industries (DALQF) operate in?

A

D&L Industries is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.