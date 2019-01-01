CEZ a.s is a Czech energy company of which the government of the Czech Republic is the majority shareholder. CEZ's core business is the generation, distribution, trade, and sale of electricity and heat. With its subsidiaries, the company operates a portfolio of both conventional and renewable energy power plants. Total energy production is mainly split between facilities utilizing thermal and nuclear inputs. CEZ segments comprise Generation - Traditional Energy; Generation - New Energy; Distribution; Sales; Mining; and Support Services. The majority of its revenue gets derived from Generation - Traditional Energy segment.