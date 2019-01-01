China ZhengTong Auto Services Holdings Ltd is an investment holding company. The company's operating segment includes 4S dealership; Supply chain; Financial services and Comprehensive properties. It generates maximum revenue from the 4S dealership business segment. The 4S dealership business segment mainly includes sales of motor vehicles and after-sales services through the group's network of 4S dealerships in China. Its Financial Services business segment mainly includes providing financial services to auto customers and dealers. The Supply chain business mainly segment includes the provision of motor-related logistics services and trading of lubricant oil. Geographically, it operates only in China.