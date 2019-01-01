QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/-
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.1 - 0.14
Mkt Cap
260.7M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
Shares
2.7B
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
China ZhengTong Auto Services Holdings Ltd is an investment holding company. The company's operating segment includes 4S dealership; Supply chain; Financial services and Comprehensive properties. It generates maximum revenue from the 4S dealership business segment. The 4S dealership business segment mainly includes sales of motor vehicles and after-sales services through the group's network of 4S dealerships in China. Its Financial Services business segment mainly includes providing financial services to auto customers and dealers. The Supply chain business mainly segment includes the provision of motor-related logistics services and trading of lubricant oil. Geographically, it operates only in China.

China ZhengTong Auto Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy China ZhengTong Auto (CZASF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of China ZhengTong Auto (OTCPK: CZASF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are China ZhengTong Auto's (CZASF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for China ZhengTong Auto.

Q

What is the target price for China ZhengTong Auto (CZASF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for China ZhengTong Auto

Q

Current Stock Price for China ZhengTong Auto (CZASF)?

A

The stock price for China ZhengTong Auto (OTCPK: CZASF) is $0.095 last updated Tue Oct 05 2021 13:30:02 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does China ZhengTong Auto (CZASF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for China ZhengTong Auto.

Q

When is China ZhengTong Auto (OTCPK:CZASF) reporting earnings?

A

China ZhengTong Auto does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is China ZhengTong Auto (CZASF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for China ZhengTong Auto.

Q

What sector and industry does China ZhengTong Auto (CZASF) operate in?

A

China ZhengTong Auto is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.