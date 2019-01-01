QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/62.3K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.03 - 0.17
Mkt Cap
4.9M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
0
Shares
84.4M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Gold State Resources Inc is a mineral resource company. It is engaged in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in North America. The company holds an interest in the Black Rock Canyon Property.

Gold State Resources Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Gold State Resources (CYNXF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Gold State Resources (OTCQB: CYNXF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Gold State Resources's (CYNXF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Gold State Resources.

Q

What is the target price for Gold State Resources (CYNXF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Gold State Resources

Q

Current Stock Price for Gold State Resources (CYNXF)?

A

The stock price for Gold State Resources (OTCQB: CYNXF) is $0.05839 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 18:27:42 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Gold State Resources (CYNXF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Gold State Resources.

Q

When is Gold State Resources (OTCQB:CYNXF) reporting earnings?

A

Gold State Resources does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Gold State Resources (CYNXF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Gold State Resources.

Q

What sector and industry does Gold State Resources (CYNXF) operate in?

A

Gold State Resources is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCQB.