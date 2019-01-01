Cyberfort Software Inc is a cyber security technology company. The company specializes in the acquisition and development of cyber security, content filtering and advertising blocking technology. It intends to deal with the various cyber threats through protection technologies for mobile, personal, and business tech devices across various platforms. Cyberfort offers Vivio, an iOS 10 ad-blocking app that allows the user to experience the Web the way it is supposed to be, faster and cleaner, without compromising their online safety. Geographically operation of the group is carried out through United States.