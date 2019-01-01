QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Biotechnology
Corix Bioscience Inc is a United States-based research and development firm of cannabidiol (CBD) products and treatments. It is engaged in the business of producing organic CBD oil used for medical applications and treatments. In addition, the group is also focused on the production of tetrahydrocannabivarin oil. The company is focused on operations in Oregon, California, and Nevada, United States.

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Corix Bioscience Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Corix Bioscience (CXBS) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Corix Bioscience (OTCEM: CXBS) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Corix Bioscience's (CXBS) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Corix Bioscience.

Q

What is the target price for Corix Bioscience (CXBS) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Corix Bioscience

Q

Current Stock Price for Corix Bioscience (CXBS)?

A

The stock price for Corix Bioscience (OTCEM: CXBS) is $0.00001 last updated Fri Aug 13 2021 16:48:08 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Corix Bioscience (CXBS) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Corix Bioscience.

Q

When is Corix Bioscience (OTCEM:CXBS) reporting earnings?

A

Corix Bioscience does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Corix Bioscience (CXBS) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Corix Bioscience.

Q

What sector and industry does Corix Bioscience (CXBS) operate in?

A

Corix Bioscience is in the Health Care sector and Biotechnology industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.