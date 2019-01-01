QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/4.4K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0 - 3
Mkt Cap
2.2M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
0
Shares
10.9M
Outstanding
Chineseworldnet.com Inc is a shell company.

Chineseworldnet.com Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Chineseworldnet.com (CWNOF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Chineseworldnet.com (OTCPK: CWNOF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Chineseworldnet.com's (CWNOF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Chineseworldnet.com.

Q

What is the target price for Chineseworldnet.com (CWNOF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Chineseworldnet.com

Q

Current Stock Price for Chineseworldnet.com (CWNOF)?

A

The stock price for Chineseworldnet.com (OTCPK: CWNOF) is $0.2 last updated Fri Jan 28 2022 16:22:04 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Chineseworldnet.com (CWNOF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Chineseworldnet.com.

Q

When is Chineseworldnet.com (OTCPK:CWNOF) reporting earnings?

A

Chineseworldnet.com does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Chineseworldnet.com (CWNOF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Chineseworldnet.com.

Q

What sector and industry does Chineseworldnet.com (CWNOF) operate in?

A

Chineseworldnet.com is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.