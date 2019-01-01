QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/1.1K
Div / Yield
1.56/2.67%
52 Wk
55.81 - 71.96
Mkt Cap
11.3B
Payout Ratio
15.33
Open
-
P/E
6.12
EPS
2.44
Shares
193.2M
Outstanding
Covestro, formerly Bayer Material Science, was spun off from the Bayer Group in 2015. The firm is a market leader in polyurethanes and polycarbonates, products that the company discovered in the mid-20th century. It also has a sizable speciality chemicals business that is focused on coatings and adhesives. Demand for Covestro's products is driven primarily by cyclical end markets, such as automotive, construction, and furniture.

Analyst Ratings

Covestro Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Covestro (CVVTF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Covestro (OTCPK: CVVTF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Covestro's (CVVTF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Covestro.

Q

What is the target price for Covestro (CVVTF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Covestro

Q

Current Stock Price for Covestro (CVVTF)?

A

The stock price for Covestro (OTCPK: CVVTF) is $58.674 last updated Fri Feb 18 2022 17:46:01 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Covestro (CVVTF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Covestro.

Q

When is Covestro (OTCPK:CVVTF) reporting earnings?

A

Covestro does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Covestro (CVVTF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Covestro.

Q

What sector and industry does Covestro (CVVTF) operate in?

A

Covestro is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.