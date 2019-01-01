CellaVision AB is engaged in the business of supplying digital solutions for blood and body fluid analysis. Its solutions are based on digital image analysis technology, artificial intelligence, and information technology. The firm's product portfolio consists of CellaVision peripheral blood application, CellaVision advanced RBC application and CellaVision remote review software. Its customers include mainly large hospital laboratories and commercial laboratories in North America, Europe and China and Japan. The company derives the majority of its revenue from the sale of analyzers.