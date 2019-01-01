QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/61.2K
Div / Yield
0.07/6.99%
52 Wk
0.01 - 1.4
Mkt Cap
28.8B
Payout Ratio
19.21
Open
-
P/E
3.04
Shares
29.1B
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
CITIC Ltd is a Hong Kong-based investment holding company. The company's operating segment includes Comprehensive financial services; Advanced intelligent manufacturing; Advanced materials; New consumption and New-type urbanisation. It generates maximum revenue from the Comprehensive financial services segment. The Comprehensive financial services segment includes banking, trust, asset management, securities and insurance services. Its Advanced materials segment includes exploration, processing, and trading of resources and energy products, including crude oil, coal and iron ore, as well as manufacturing of special steels.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

CITIC Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy CITIC (CTPCF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of CITIC (OTCPK: CTPCF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are CITIC's (CTPCF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for CITIC.

Q

What is the target price for CITIC (CTPCF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for CITIC

Q

Current Stock Price for CITIC (CTPCF)?

A

The stock price for CITIC (OTCPK: CTPCF) is $0.989805 last updated Thu Dec 30 2021 14:35:53 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does CITIC (CTPCF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for CITIC.

Q

When is CITIC (OTCPK:CTPCF) reporting earnings?

A

CITIC does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is CITIC (CTPCF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for CITIC.

Q

What sector and industry does CITIC (CTPCF) operate in?

A

CITIC is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.