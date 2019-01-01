QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/84K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0 - 0.01
Mkt Cap
22.7M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
Shares
2.8B
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Citigold Corp Ltd is a gold mining, exploration, and development company. It is engaged in the mining and exploratory activities of the Charters Towers goldfield located in northeast Australia. The main asset of the company is the Charters Towers Gold Project comprising the gold deposit. The majority of the investment is in the development of goldfield.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Citigold Corp Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Citigold Corp (CTOHF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Citigold Corp (OTCPK: CTOHF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Citigold Corp's (CTOHF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Citigold Corp.

Q

What is the target price for Citigold Corp (CTOHF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Citigold Corp

Q

Current Stock Price for Citigold Corp (CTOHF)?

A

The stock price for Citigold Corp (OTCPK: CTOHF) is $0.008 last updated Fri Feb 11 2022 18:46:23 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Citigold Corp (CTOHF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Citigold Corp.

Q

When is Citigold Corp (OTCPK:CTOHF) reporting earnings?

A

Citigold Corp does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Citigold Corp (CTOHF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Citigold Corp.

Q

What sector and industry does Citigold Corp (CTOHF) operate in?

A

Citigold Corp is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.